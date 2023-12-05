DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A box truck carrying multiple cylinders of compressed natural gas went off the roadway around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, leading to a hazmat response on I-88. New York State Police say the driver has been hospitalized with serious injuries, and there are no home or business evacuations at this time.

Police say an investigation found a commercial box truck went off the road and traveled down a steep ravine. The driver was removed from the car and taken to Albany Medical Center.

I-88 has been closed in both directions at this time out of an abundance of caution until the hazardous material is secured and removed. NEWS10 confirmed with state police there are no evacuations in the area at this time.