ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police at Endwell are asking for the public’s assistance in a “grandparent scam” investigation.

On November 17, 2021, a victim in the Endwell area received a phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson and that he was in the New York City area and in jail. The caller told her not to tell anyone and that they needed money for bail. The victim was later contacted by someone claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer and that they would be coming to her home to collect money.

State Police say the operator of the dark-colored two-door Jeep was involved in scam and took advantage of a victim, causing a significant monetary loss. The suspect is described as a black male with short hair and wearing a long sleeve shirt with a vest who showed up at the victim’s doorstep.

Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Endwell are looking for the Jeep and the operator. If you have any information, contact SP Binghamton at (607)775-1241.