NYSP cracking down on speeding, impaired driving over Columbus Day weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Make sure to be safe on the roads this holiday weekend.

New York State Police Troop D announced on Friday that it will conduct special traffic efforts for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend. According to Troop D, this is to crack down on speeding and impaired motorists as traffic volumes significantly increase on Columbus Day weekend due to fall tourism.

“During this campaign, State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner,” NYSP Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a press release. “As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly.”

Over the Columbus Day weekend, motorists should expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. They will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles.

State Troopers will also be on the lookout for motorists using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers are also reminded to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road or highway.

NYSP stated that the main goal of this special initiative is to “deter unsafe driving behaviors and raise awareness of the importance of traffic safety.”

The enforcement period started on Thursday, October 7 and will run through Tuesday, October 12. The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.