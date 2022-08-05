BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.

Some homes in Chenango and Tioga County are still experiencing outages. As of 10 a.m., 135 Chenango County customers are without power and 198 Tioga County customers are also without power.

NYSEG will continue to provide updates to the general public on the company’s website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter).

You can stay up to date on current outages here: Outage Central