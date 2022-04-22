BROOME COUNTY, NY – New York State Electric & Gas says restoration work conducted on Friday should turn the power back on for the remaining 4,800 customers in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties who still lack electricity following Tuesday’s destructive snowstorm.

The utility says it has 2,800 field resources working on restoration and continues to add more, including specialized equipment that provides better access to circuits that are located far from roadways.

NYSEG says it has assigned crews to every known outage, with many of them representing small clusters of customers.

Work will be prioritized based on the number of addresses impacted.

Crews will also be setting new utility poles, stringing new wire and trimming vegetation where necessary.

Some customers who have already had their power restored may experience scattered outages due to the work being performed.

Here is the breakdown of outages in our region by county as of 7:20 a.m. Friday:

Broome: 3,558

Chenango: 4,906

Delaware: 1,035

Otsego: 3,095

Tioga: 208

NYSEG says only customers in inaccessible locations or with damage to their own electrical equipment will still require restoration over the weekend.