BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NYSEG was recognized today for its relief efforts following the April 2022 snowstorm.

The company received the Edison Electric Institute Response Award for its efforts to restore power to more than 200,000 customers after Broome County was pummeled by snow on April 18th

The Emergency Response Awards are presented to Edison Electric Institute member companies to recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electrical companies following severe disruptions caused by large storms. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges following a nomination process.

The April storm took down 2,200 wires, damaged 30 transmission lines, and broke over 210 poles across NYSEG areas, according to a company news release.

AVANGRID CEO Pedro Azegra was impressed, as he said NYSEG was well-prepared and responded as quickly and safely as humanly possible. NYSEG is a subsidiary of AVANGRID.

“We are so proud of all our employees, contractors and community partners who worked together to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “Our team of field personnel responded to this storm with urgency and professionalism. While this recognition is for our efforts in April, we have remained committed to serving our customers without interruption throughout the pandemic, even when other industries shut down.”