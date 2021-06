BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG is helping to fight hunger.

The utility donated a total of $54,000 to food insecurity organizations across New York State recently.

NYSEG, along with partner Rochester Gas and Electric, were able to donate to 14 different organizations.

Locally, they gave $7,500 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier,$2,500 to CHOW and $5,000 to the Salvation Army Empire State Division.