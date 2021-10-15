NYSEG “family” reunites to help with Hurricane Ida

BINGHAMTON, NY – Back in September, 1,000 miles away from here, the NYSEG Binghamton family was reunited to help Louisiana.

About 15 NYSEG crews headed to New Orleans to assist with restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida hit.

While trying to figure out how they were going to do laundry and where they could find food, Richie Dunn, the Binghamton Division Chief Line Mechanic had a connection.

Gary Slocum retired in 2006 after 35 years with NYSEG as a chief line worker, more importantly, he was the line chief for Dunn.

Slocums son, Brett, serves as the director of safety and emergency management at the New Orleans Convention Center, and he heard about NYSEG coming at set them up with home cooked meals and someone to do their laundry.

Kyle Phelix, Manger of Regional Operations for the Mechanicville Division was the crew leader down in New Orleans and as a thank you to Brett and his family, the crew gave them 500 dollars that ended up going towards the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

“To be able to give back to the community more than just the work that we were assigned certainly bolstered the moral throughout all the crews for sure,” says Phelix.

Phelix says this really showed the crew just how small the world really is.

The CEO of NYSEG, Carl Taylor, heard about this and made a personal $500 donation gift to the foundation as well.