NYSEG donates to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG is making a large monetary donation to keep people fed during these challenging times.

The utility announced that it would give $50,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Avangrid, owner of NYSEG, is donating 2 million dollars to support programs that have been impacted by the virus.

The company is also donating to other food banks across the state.

NYSEG announced last month that it had given roughly 17,000 N-95 and surgical masks to the state’s virus response efforts along with its sister company RG and E.