AUBURN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – June 23, 2023 — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) donated 2,500 energy efficient, LED lightbulbs to the community of Auburn as part of Auburn Police Department’s initiative to brighten its neighborhoods at night.

Auburn Police Officer Michael Bufano began a plan to offer lightbulbs to community members after concluding that neighborhoods are mostly dark as residents are turning off their porch lights when they go to bed due to a desire to save energy. While NYSEG does not control or profit from the cost of energy supply, which has risen in recent years, the company is able to connect customers with products aimed at reducing energy use. To help customers deal with these increases and encourage residents to leave their lights on, the Company is donating energy efficient bulbs to be installed in more vulnerable neighborhoods to increase safety and security in the community.

“We’ve been working with communities across our service areas to get energy efficient LED bulbs to customers to light up our neighborhoods wisely,” said NYSEG and RG&E President and CEO Trish Nilsen. “Working with the municipalities and law enforcement agencies that look after the communities we work, live in, and serve is a priority for us, and we were thrilled to coordinate on this initiative.”

The lightbulbs will be made available for Auburn residents at an event next month. Details on where to pick them up will be communicated by local law enforcement officials at that time. They will be available on a first come, first served basis.

