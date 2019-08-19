NYSEG customers speak out on rate increases

BINGHAMTON – NYSEG customers were able to have their voices heard on proposed rate increases.

A public statement hearing was held at Binghamton City Council for customers to have their comments heard for the record on the proposals.

NYSEG proposed a 24% rate increase by April of 2020 that would raise electric customers bills by around $11.30 a month and gas customers by $2 a month.

The reasons for NYSEG’s proposed rate increases included the need to rebuild infrastructure damaged by storms, installing electric car charging stations and upgrading to smart meters at homes and businesses.

Attendees universally spoke out against the proposal citing the struggle to pay their current bills and environmental concerns.