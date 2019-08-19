NYSEG continues power restoration efforts following Sunday night storms

Restoration efforts have begun following last night’s severe thunderstorms.

As of 9:00 pm last night there were more than 16,000 NYSEG customers without power.

Among the hardest hit areas includes Binghamton, Elmira, Geneva and Oneonta.

NYSEG wants to remind customers to stay more than twenty feet away from downed power lines.

To report downed power lines call 1-800-572-1131.

NYSEG says crews and contractors will continue to work on restoration efforts until all customers have their power restored.