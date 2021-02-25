NYSEG circuit update work ongoing in Vestal

BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG has begun work in Vestal to improve power reliability to over 5,000 customers.

NYSEG is upgrading its Vestal 623 circuit, which is responsible for providing power to homes and businesses of 1,711 customers.

The utility has started work along Route 26, and multiple side streets including Juneberry Road, Rita Road, and Sunset Avenue.

The improvements will also benefit additional customers on connected circuits, totaling 55-hundred customers who will be affected.

Among the improvements include installing over 6 miles of power lines, replacing 230 utility poles, and adding seven new switches, which allows NYSEG to temporarily switch which circuit is powering a home or business, resulting in quicker restoration times following an outage.

The work began in mid-January and is anticipated to be completed in August.