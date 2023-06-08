MAINE N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a series of thefts at NYSEG, Shaun Kozak, 44 of the Town of Maine, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in a garage in the Town of Maine as a part of an investigation into several stolen tools and materials at different NYSEG substations. During the search, detectives found a large collection of industrial electrical equipment that were consistent with several other reported thefts. Also among the collection were several items stolen from Goudey Station in the Town of Union.

“Excellent police work by our Detectives Division in our collective effort to stop these ongoing burglaries and recover thousands of dollars in stolen equipment,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said. “There’s no substitute for the unwavering focus and dedication they’ve shown in solving these crimes.”

Kozak was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, and grand larceny. Kozak was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility to await arraignment at CAP Court.