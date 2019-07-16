NYSED Commissioner Resigns

A big surprise — and shakeup at the state education department. Education commissioner Mary Ellen Elia says she is leaving her post as of August 31st. She delivered the unexpected news to the board of regents at its regular monthly meeting today. Elia has led the department since 2015 — tackling tensions over state testing, teacher evaluations, and learning standards. In those four years she has worked to reform school accountability — and ease the tensions between teachers and administrators.

“So over the years we’ve worked to calm those waters and give the teacher’s a voice in everything we do. that’s what i’m most proud of.”

Elia did not say exactly where she is headed next — only that she hopes to translate her experience in New York to help improve classrooms, schools, and districts for students in every state.