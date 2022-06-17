BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On June 16th, NYSEG announced their participation in a statewide program to help low income customers facing unpaid balances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In part of New York State’s newly approved Electric and Gas Bill Relief Program, $250 million will be allocated to residential natural gas and electric customers enrolled in the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) who have past-due bills for service through March 2022.

NYSEG will receive $5.8 million of the $250 million to help their low-income customers.

“We are committed to the communities we serve throughout New York, and this new program will provide relief to our customers who are in the greatest need,” said Patricia Nilsen, incoming president and CEO of NYSEG. “We commend Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their support of this program to assist our most vulnerable customers in these unprecedented and challenging times. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have put a tremendous strain on our neighbors, and we will continue to work with our customers to help them manage their account balances.”

There are approximately 22,000 NYSEG customers enrolled in the EAP who have unpaid balances.