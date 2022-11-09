ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that New York State has collected $542 million in taxes since mobile sports betting became available in early January.

According to Hochul, the state has also collected $200 million in licensing fees, generating a total of $742 million in revenue.

The state says that most of the revenue will be used for education, grants for youth sports, and problem gambling treatment.

“By bringing sports wagering to New York, we have not only opened the door to responsible entertainment for millions of sports fans, but we have also brought in significant revenue to support schools, as well as youth sports, while implementing important safeguards to help those who need it,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud of the work that has been done to secure our state’s top position in mobile sports wagering, and I am excited to continue the trend as we secure hundreds of millions of dollars to support programs that will improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

In September, New York State set a record of $73 million in mobile sports wagering tax revenue. For context, the highest monthly revenue generated outside of New York is Pennsylvania in November 2021 at $19 million.

Football is one of the most popular betting sports in New York State so far.

Since January, the average number of bets placed on Sundays is 5.7 million.

New Yorkers who are struggling with a gambling problem or know someone with a gambling problem can call the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369)