BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The president elect of the state’s School Boards Association spoke to local leaders about trends in academic administration and issues surrounding education.

President elect of the New York State School Boards Association, Sandy Ruffo, spoke at the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon. Ruffo has served as the president of the Broome-Tioga BOCES Board for the last 18 years. In January, she will become the president of NYSSBA, which represents 5,200 school board members across the state’s 672 public school districts. She says that getting involved in your local school board is what fosters strong community relationships, but that the positions are generally under appreciated.

“Often times, the role of school board members is misunderstood. They think you run the district, which we don’t, and our role is really one of oversight. So, I think it’s important to have people who serve on school boards that are there for the right intentions. They want to learn, they don’t come with their own agendas per se,” said Ruffo.

Ruffo spoke about recent trends that schools are challenged with, such as COVID regulations, changes in curriculum, and spreading awareness of DEI and gender identity initiatives. Out of everything, Ruffo says the most important issue moving forward is the mental wellbeing of New York students and staff.