WATKINS GLEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three New York State legislators and local law enforcement leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders to approve legislation and crack down on “sticker stores.”

According to State Senator Tom O’Mara (Big Flats), Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (Corning), and Assemblyman Chris Friend (Big Flats), “sticker shops” are illegally dispensing and selling marijuana throughout the Southern Tier and statewide.

Officials say that since Marijuana became legal in 2021, “sticker stores” have used their businesses as a from to sell or gift cannabis without permission from the state.

O’Mara, Palmesano, and Friends are sponsoring legislation that would outlaw sticker stores and establish civil penalties for violators.

The three would like for any civil penalties collected by the state to be given back to the county of the violating establishment.

The Senator and two Assemblymen released the following joint statement:

“New York State needs to stop the proliferation of illegal marijuana ‘sticker stores’ throughout the region we represent and statewide. These illegal operations diminish the quality of life and risk the safety of the communities and neighborhoods where they operate. New York State is establishing a legal and appropriately regulated network of adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries, with all the necessary safeguards. While we opposed the legalization of marijuana from the outset, if it’s going to go forward, it needs to take place under a legally established system with the appropriate oversight. We need to make it clear that these illegal sticker stores cannot operate and that there are criminal and civil consequences for any owners who continue to do so.”

Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom, Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard, and Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin are also backing the push for a crackdown.