NYS Republican party expresses bail reform opposition

BINGHAMTON – The New York State Republican party brought its bail reform opposition tour to Binghamton today with a news conference downtown.

The new GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy was joined by local Republican office holders and candidates on the steps of the Broome County Courthouse.

Langworthy cited a number of high profile cases where accused criminals have been released without cash bail after being arrested.

He says the law is a major threat to public safety.

“Hard-working, law-abiding taxpayers in New York get zero respect from their state government while criminals are catered to and coddled. It’s pure insanity. This is the result of one party Democrat rule which has been an unmitigated disaster for the taxpayers and for the security of the citizens of the State of New York,” says Langworthy.

Langworthy also criticized the new expedited discovery rules placed on local district attorneys as being onerous and expensive.

Bail reform supporter Mary Clark of Citizen Action’s Demand Justice campaign watched the news conference.

Clark says the bail reform simply makes the justice system fair for the rich and the poor.

“What we created is not more danger for our community, but actually allowing families to not sit in jail because they can’t afford to pay the bail amounts allowing them to get out, to return to their jobs, return to their families and await trial like someone with money would have,” she says.

Clark says legislators should be patient and wait for data on how the reforms impact whether defendants make their court appearances.

Citizen Action is holding a discussion on bail reform this Thursday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Broome County Public Library.

A free dinner and childcare will be provided.