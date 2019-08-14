NYS Public Service Commission will hold public hearings on proposed NYSEG rate hikes

BINGHAMTON – The public has the opportunity to weigh in tomorrow on some rate hikes that NYSEG is requesting.

The New York State Public Service Commission is holding a series of public hearings as it considers the proposed increases that New York State Electric and Gas and its sister company Rochester Gas and Electric are seeking.

For NYSEG customers, the amount the utility charges for delivering electricity would go up 24% while natural gas delivery costs would rise by about 2%.

The company blames the electric hike on an aggressive effort to control vegetation near power lines.

Tomorrow’s session takes place in City Council Chambers in Binghamton City Hall on Hawley Street starting at 5:00 pm with an information session followed by the public hearing at 6:00 pm.