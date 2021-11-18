NYS Police report phone scams, warn not to give away personal information

NEW YORK – New York State Police are once again warning New Yorkers about dangerous phone scams.

The most recent scam involves a caller saying they are a member of the NYS Police and there are current charges pending against the person.

The scammers then request money or bank information.

Most of the current calls are out of the Highland, New York area, though everyone should be advised.

The police want to remind everyone that they would never ask for money or personal information over the phone.