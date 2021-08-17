NYS police looking for leads in Oneonta fatal hit-and-run

ONEONTA, NY – New York State Police are looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Town of Oneonta.

Officers responded to the scene on State Route 205 near Country Club Road either late Sunday or early yesterday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and the vehicle involved did not stop or call the police.

State Police have since indicated that they have located the vehicle involved, but did not released additional information.

Anyone familiar with the situation is asked to call State Police at 561-7400.