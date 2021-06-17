NYS Police investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY – New York State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one bicyclist and injured another in Cortland County on Tuesday.

Police say a vehicle struck the 2 bike riders while traveling along Route 26 in Cincinnatus at close to 7:30 in the evening.

The vehicle kept driving.

Police identified the deceased as 67 year-old Ktt Warren of DeRuyter.

67 year-old John Rutan of McGraw was injured.

Police say the vehicle involved was located at an address in the Town of Willet and they are conducting interviews with the driver.