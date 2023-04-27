BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Public health advocates are getting the word out that New Yorkers who get their health insurance through the state’s Health Marketplace need to re-enroll.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is participating in the statewide “Keeping NY Covered” campaign.

At the start of the pandemic, many more people began signing up for government-supported health insurance including Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan.

Due to the public health emergency, they were then automatically re-enrolled each year.

Now that health emergency rules are ending, they will need to re-enroll in order to remain covered.

Mothers and Babies employs certified health insurance navigators who are all bilingual.

Certified Navigator Manager Celia Smiley Boone says about 10% of the 6,500 people they enrolled last year were non-English speakers.

“They’ll come here, they’ll hear from one person or another through word of mouth that Mothers and Babies we are able to help them in their language. So they are very comfortable with us, they’ll come, they’ll call and we will set up an appointment and we will help them.”

During today’s news conference, Boone delivered remarks in Spanish. Other health navigators are able to speak Mandarin, Vietnamese, Creole and French.

To make an appointment, call 772-0517.