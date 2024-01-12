NEW YORK, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The New York State Office of Mental Health announced the progress achieved during the first eight months of Governor Kathy Hochul’s landmark $1 billion plan to strengthen New York State’s continuum of mental health care and outlined the next steps toward its full implementation.

The plan has resulted in awarding funding to dramatically increase outpatient community-based programs, including 137 new school-based mental health clinic satellites, and 13 new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, expanding inpatient care by 700 beds statewide; and discharge guidance for patients leaving hospital and emergency department settings.

“These historic and unprecedented investments into our mental healthcare system are laying the foundation for a robust continuum of care that is truly responsive to the needs of all New Yorkers,” Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “As we watch this forward-thinking plan come to fruition, I commend Governor Hochul for identifying existing gaps in our system and then taking swift and ambitious measures to meaningfully address them.”

Adopted as part of the FY 2024 State Budget in May, the $1 billion plan provides the funding needed to open new programs, expand effective initiatives, and develop thousands of units of specialized housing to serve individuals living with mental illness. To date, the state Office of Mental Health has released roughly $861 million in procurements associated with this plan, which is resulting in unprecedented growth.

The agency is on-track to issue the plan’s remaining procurements by March, helping to build early intervention and youth programs; expand access to clinics and housing; and provide employment incentives for mental healthcare workers. The plan is also improving insurance coverage, and adding hospital capacity so that the most seriously ill can receive the care they require.

More than $5.1 million was awarded last month to support 137 school-based mental health clinic satellites, with an additional $3.2 million to establish other locations in 2024.

Their clinics establish satellite locations staffed by mental health practitioners at each school, so they can work alongside educators to achieve optimal treatment outcomes for youth. Once the new sites are established, more than 1,200 school-based clinics will be operating throughout the state.

OMH also awarded $17.7 million to dramatically expand HealthySteps, an evidence-based program to provide early childhood mental health care in pediatric settings. The funding will establish 46 new sites at pediatric healthcare settings in 19 counties and expand 51 existing sites. OMH is also issuing $11.9 million to greatly increase the statewide footprint of Home-based Crisis Intervention, an intensive individualized service that helps families maintain young people at home. The agency issued $5 million to establish nine new teams in regions throughout upstate, including two that will serve dully diagnosed individuals.

The plan is also investing $5 million for High Fidelity Wraparound services, an evidence-based care management intervention designed to work with those having complex mental health needs and who intersect with multiple systems. OMH has also solicited proposals for $10 million in suicide prevention programming and $3.1 million to further support the services offered by Comprehensive Care Centers for Eating Disorders, which are initiatives funded under Governor Hochul’s plan.

In the coming months, OMH will issue a procurement for $23.1 million to establish the first 18 of 50 new Critical Time Intervention teams to aid with discharge planning outlined in this guidance and to provide coordination services to help individuals adjust to a transition in care. These teams will include professionals and peers dedicated to helping clients develop skills and supports to live successfully in their community after leaving inpatient treatment or going from experiencing homelessness to specialized housing.

13 clinics will be funded in 2024, effectively tripling the number operating throughout the state and with a combined capacity to treat up to 200,000 individuals throughout the state. Open to any individual needing assistance without regard to their ability to pay, these clinics link to or directly provide mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention, and crisis stabilization; screening and assessments; patient-centered treatment planning; and outpatient mental health and substance use services.

The plan will also dramatically expand the housing available for New Yorkers with mental illness, providing $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units. Specifically, the plan will create 500 community residence-single room occupancy units, 900 transitional step-down units, 600 licensed apartment units, and 1,500 supportive housing units.

Under the plan, Governor Hochul enacted key insurance reforms as part of her plan, including a provision preventing individuals from being denied access to medically necessary inpatient services or for outpatient coordination of care.

To address ongoing and future staffing shortages, the plan also expanded eligibility for the Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program and provided an additional $5 million to extend eligibility to licensed mental health professionals, including master and clinical social workers; mental health counselors; marriage and family therapists; creative arts therapists, psychoanalysts, and psychologists.

The plan is also expanding the Safe Option Supports initiative, building on the 14 teams now operating in New York City and seven teams in development in other regions across the state. The New York City teams are now assisting 630 individuals and have successfully placed 250 others into long-term or permanent housing since their inception in April 2022.

OMH has facilitated the return of nearly 500 inpatient psychiatric beds taken offline during the COVID-19 pandemic after issuing a directive to community-based hospitals earlier this year. The agency also opened 150 new beds at state psychiatric centers this year, marking the largest expansion at of state psychiatric inpatient capacity in decades. Complementing this expansion, OMH established the first two Transition to Home units in New York City, creating a specialized program at Manhattan Psychiatric Center to help stabilize individuals struggling with chronic homelessness.

Staffed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, and other clinical and non-clinical personnel, these two 25-bed units provide recovery-focused treatment. As part of this initiative, OMH is developing a Community Residential Step-Down Program to provide a transitional space to house individuals stabilized at these units.