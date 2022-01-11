ALBANY, NY – People who test positive for COVID-19 may be on their own.

Governor Kathy Hochul, along with acting Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, announced Tuesday morning that the state is essentially ending their contact tracing program.

The winter surge is causing so many new cases per day that contact tracing has becoming nearly impossible.

Bassett says that you should no longer expect a call from your local health department following a positive test.

Hochul says the decision to contact trace locally will now be left to the counties.

There is currently no word on whether Broome will continue the tracing.