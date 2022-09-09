NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a number of New York State landmarks and bridges were illuminated in purple last night in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

These 15 landmarks and bridges were lit up last night in remembrance:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA Long Island Rail Road – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

The Lake Placid Olympic Center

Check out some of them below.