ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The landmarks with being lit yellow the night of January 27.

“I am proud to be governor of New York State, home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside of Israel,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers stand in solidarity with the Jewish community on this solemn day to remember the millions of lives lost in the atrocities of the Holocaust. We honor their memory and vow to never allow antisemitism or any form of hate in our great state.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day will include: