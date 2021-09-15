NYS Independent Redistricting Commission released draft maps for voting districts

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has released its draft maps for voting districts.

Lines are redrawn every ten years after the Census is complete.

NewsChannel 34's Corina Cappabianca has more on the proposals and what happens next.

In a move that was unexpected by some, the Commission has put together two different sets of voting maps.

Professor and Senior Fellow at New York Law School’s Census and Redistricting Institute, Jeffrey Wice, says the State Constitution tasks the Commission with releasing a draft map by September 15th, but they were unable to do that.

Instead, the Democratic and Republican sides released maps of their own.

In the coming weeks, the Commission will hold a second round of hearings across the state to receive input on the drafts.

Wice says the Commission’s job will then be to send a final map to the legislature by January 1st.

If they can’t come to an agreement:

Then they are supposed to send the maps with the most number of votes which could be one plan with five votes, the Democratic one, and another plan from the Republicans with five votes, and that will lead it up to the legislature to draw a map of its own.

If gets to the point where it’s up to the legislature, the Governor would have to sign off on it.

Both of the maps released today would separate Binghamton from Utica and apparently New Hartford where 22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney resides.

The Democrats’ map adds Binghamton to Congressman Antonio Delgado’s district to the east.

While the Republicans would combine Greater Binghamton with Representative Tom Reed’s district to the west.