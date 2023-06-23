WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is awarding $100,000 to the Windsor Central School District to support a two-year project to increase the amount of New York State farm products.

The products will be used in the district’s school meal program and increase the infrastructure and capacity of the district’s Land Lab to enhance agricultural education.

One-time purchases this grant will make possible include a small tractor, finish-mower attachment, irrigation system, seeds, topsoil, compost, lime, and aquaponics training.

The small tractor will fit inside the high tunnels on the land lab, and the lab will plant three successive harvests in its high tunnels. The growing season will be extended to March-December so that fresh produce will be available nearly year-round.

“We are grateful to New York State for this grant. The first goal of the Land Lab has always been to bring hands-on, real-world educational experiences to our agriculture students. This grant not only expands our efforts to do that, but it also increases the impact our students’ harvest can have on our school community and community at large,” said Dr. Jason Andrews, Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.

With this funding, the district projects the Land Lab harvest will include fresh vegetables for use in salads, including bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers (slicing and lemon cucumbers), onions, radishes, salad greens, spinach, watermelon, and honeydew melon. Of these, five will be entirely new varieties of New York State products in the school meal program: lemon cucumbers, radishes, spinach, honeydew melon, and salad greens. Approximately 1,230 pounds of these new varieties will be procured each year of the project.

In future years, the district plans to expand the Land Lab crops procured for school meals to include those used in cooked foods and other prepared menu items.

During the 2022 harvest season, the Windsor Land Lab yielded 4,775 pounds of produce, including over 30 varieties of fruits and vegetables, which were donated to the community.

The project will give students more authentic farming experiences that better reflect the resources used in a true working farm environment. They will learn how to utilize and maintain different types of tractors and tractor attachments for tilling, planting, and maintaining crops as well as an irrigation system for watering. They will also plant, maintain, and harvest a larger variety of crops.