NYS distributing over 20M meals to children through Summer Food Service Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of meals will be distributed daily to children across the state this summer.

The New York State Department of Education has launched its 2021 Summer Food Service Program which will provide free meals to approximately 400,000 children every day at 3,000 different sites.

While summer is a time for fun and excitement for many children, this may not be the case for those that experience food insecurity,” said Education Commissioner Rosa. “Throughout the pandemic our schools worked tirelessly to ensure students received nutritious meals. Now, our Summer Food Service Program vendors are able to fill the gap and ensure that all students have access to free, healthy meals during the summer months.”

According to NYSED this program is supported through the United States Department of Agriculture to ensure that low-income children, 18 years of age and younger, continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

The summer food service program is expected to provide over 20 million meals to New York State this summer, with over SFSP feeding sights and 400 organizations partnering with the program.

A majority of New York sponsors will begin operating the program in July.

To find a sight near you visit the USDA Online Map, text “Food” or “Comida to 877-877 or call the USDA National Hunger Hotline 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-3-HAMBRE.