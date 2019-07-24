NYS Complete Count Commission holds at BU to plan for the 2020 census

The New York State Complete Count Commission held a roundtable at Binghamton University to discuss plans for the 2020 census.

The Complete Count Commission’s goal is to make sure everyone living in the United States is accounted for in the upcoming census. The results of the census help determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, defines Congressional and legislative districts, school districts, the allocation of federal funding and more. They are pushing for more people and organizations to help out with complete count committees, especially in hard to survey areas. Committees are made up of government and community leaders who come together to raise awareness of the upcoming count.

For more information or to help the cause visit 2020census.gov