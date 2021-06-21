NYS closes some vaccination sites

NEW YORK STATE – New York State is looking to close some of its mass vaccination sites as the pace of vaccinations slows.

The state site inside the Binghamton University Foundation building in Johnson City next to Walmart will remain open for now.

However, the state closed 4 locations today including the ones in Oneonta and Corning.

The J-C site is open from 8 A-M to 6:15 and offers Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Walk-ins are welcome.

However, you can make an appointment for Pfizer if you like.

You can do so here.