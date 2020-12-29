NYS changes COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s quarantine guidelines have been updated to reflect the CDC’s recommendations.

Instead of 14 days, people can now end their time in quarantine after 10 days as long as no symptoms of COVID-19 are reported. A test after 10 days is not required for someone to end their quarantine.

After the quarantine, the Governor says people still must monitor themselves for symptoms through Day 14. If any develop, they are being told to contact their healthcare provider or local health department.

MORE | Find the state’s updated guidelines here.

The latest COVID-19 positivity rate across the state is 7.14 percent. 7,814 people were hospitalized because of the virus, as of Monday.

“While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings,” Gov. Cuomo says. “I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny.

Here are the latest numbers:

  • Test Results Reported – 160,164
  • Total Positive – 11,438
  • Percent Positive – 7.14%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,814 (+255)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 788
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 1,224 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 711 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 100,442 (+434)
  • Deaths – 124
  • Total Deaths – 29,756
RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
Capital Region3990.04%26%
Central New York4250.05%23%
Finger Lakes9640.08%34%
Long Island1,3580.05%26%
Mid-Hudson8990.04%36%
Mohawk Valley2630.05%27%
New York City2,7170.03%31%
North Country790.02%42%
Southern Tier1910.03%45%
Western New York5190.04%35%
Statewide7,8140.04%31%

7-Day Average Positivity Rates

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region7.95%8.48%8.60%
Central New York6.29%6.69%7.00%
Finger Lakes8.12%8.55%8.66%
Long Island6.56%6.70%6.85%
Mid-Hudson6.03%6.29%6.33%
Mohawk Valley8.84%9.26%9.11%
New York City4.64%4.82%4.96%
North Country6.51%6.88%7.24%
Southern Tier3.06%3.37%4.12%
Western New York6.15%6.43%6.53%
Statewide5.66%5.90%6.06%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News