NYS changes COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s quarantine guidelines have been updated to reflect the CDC’s recommendations.

Instead of 14 days, people can now end their time in quarantine after 10 days as long as no symptoms of COVID-19 are reported. A test after 10 days is not required for someone to end their quarantine.

After the quarantine, the Governor says people still must monitor themselves for symptoms through Day 14. If any develop, they are being told to contact their healthcare provider or local health department.

MORE | Find the state’s updated guidelines here.

The latest COVID-19 positivity rate across the state is 7.14 percent. 7,814 people were hospitalized because of the virus, as of Monday.

“While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings,” Gov. Cuomo says. “I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny.

Here are the latest numbers:

Test Results Reported – 160,164

– 160,164 Total Positive – 11,438

– 11,438 Percent Positive – 7.14%

– 7.14% Patient Hospitalization – 7,814 (+255)

– 7,814 (+255) Patients Newly Admitted – 788

– 788 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 1,224 (+2)

– 1,224 (+2) Number ICU with Intubation – 711 (-6)

– 711 (-6) Total Discharges – 100,442 (+434)

– 100,442 (+434) Deaths – 124

– 124 Total Deaths – 29,756

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 399 0.04% 26% Central New York 425 0.05% 23% Finger Lakes 964 0.08% 34% Long Island 1,358 0.05% 26% Mid-Hudson 899 0.04% 36% Mohawk Valley 263 0.05% 27% New York City 2,717 0.03% 31% North Country 79 0.02% 42% Southern Tier 191 0.03% 45% Western New York 519 0.04% 35% Statewide 7,814 0.04% 31%

7-Day Average Positivity Rates