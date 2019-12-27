NYS budget gap for 2020; rising Medicaid costs largely to blame

New York State is facing an estimated 6 point 1 billion dollar gap as it prepares a spending plan for fiscal year 2020 which begins on April 1st.

Much of that gap is blamed on escalating Medicaid costs.



The state medicaid shortfall is an issue the Senate Majority leader calls “extremely concerning.”

((Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NYS Senate Majority Leader))

it’s serious and it seems to be growing so we need to really look at how we can manage this without really jeopardizing obviously the health but all the other things that New Yorkers are used to having.



In looking at what the state could do to get back on balance, she says the solutions would have to be things that kick in sooner rather than later. And, even if the state were to legalize and tax marijuana next session:



((Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NYS Senate Majority Leader))

Even with marijuana that revenue is not an instant revenue, so we have an immediate problem… Just to be clear, we are obviously concerned it is critical.. our first fall back thing isn’t ‘let’s raise taxes.’



Meanwhile New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy says the state has “ridiculously generous medicaid benefits”



((Nick Langworthy, NY GOP Chair))

There’s a lot of caution that needs to be in front of these legislators when they go on a spending binge when they get back into town that they better be very careful and figure out how they pay for it.

