BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s office is looking into a New Year’s Day arrest in Binghamton during which a Binghamton police officer was videotaped kneeling on a Black man’s neck.

According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, BPD officials spoke with members of the AG’s office which requested records related to the January 1st arrest of 24 year-old Hamail Waddell.

Waddell is charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Local activists argue that Waddell was unfairly arrested after he tried to break up a fight between some white college-aged men and a person of color outside of downtown bars following New Year’s Eve revelry.

The AG’s office has state mandated investigatory powers in cases where there is an officer-involved death of an unarmed citizen.

However, it is unclear what jurisdiction the Attorney General has in a case where there were significant injuries, but no death.

Kraham says the Binghamton Police Department’s internal investigation is ongoing and that the city is protecting the integrity of that investigation while addressing the AG’s request.

He continues to ask the public for any bystander video footage of the arrest.

The officer involved has been taken off the streets and assigned to desk duty.