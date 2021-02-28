NYS Attorney General calls for official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement, calling for a referral from Governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment:

“Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary. Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office based on State Law (§ 63-8) and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.”

