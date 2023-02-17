TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $62 million has been awarded to 14 counties through a grant to strengthen emergency communications systems used by local first responders.

The funding is meant to improve and modernize infrastructure, address communications deficiencies, and boost regional connectivity between counties and systems.

“When disaster strikes, New York must be ready. This grant funding is critical to modernizing our

emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency,” said Governor Hochul. “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and this program is key to improving public safety throughout Upstate New York.”

In our area, Tioga County will receive $6 million and Cortland County will receive $5 million.

In response to today’s announcement, Tioga County Legislature Chair Martha Sauerbrey said, “The recent news of a $6 Million Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant is excellent news for all the citizens of Tioga County. Plans have been underway for years to upgrade and improve our emergency communication system across the county, however, the cost was prohibitive. This grant will allow Tioga County to move forward, and purchase and install equipment needed to upgrade and improve public safety. With this major upgrade, we will be able to vastly improve our communication system for all the citizens of Tioga County. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your support.”