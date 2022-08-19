CICERO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have introduces a new cookie flavor that will be ready to order during the 2023 season!

The new cookie is the Raspberry Rally. The thin, crispy cookie will be introduced as a sister cookie to the popular Thin Mint.

It is a chocolate-coated cookie infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint.



The Raspberry Rally will be available for online purchase and shipment only. Check out girlscoutcookies.org for more information.



The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways serves girls K-12 in 26 counties including Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Delaware.