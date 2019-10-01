NYPD officer shooting now friendly-fire according to major news outlets

(NBC, CNN, ABC News) A Binghamton man accused to shooting and killing an New York City Police Officer Sunday morning is now no longer the suspect.

The NYPD said Monday 27 year-old Antonio Williams, with an address listed as 118 Walnut Street in Binghamton, shot 33 year-old Officer Brian Mulkeen at 12:30 AM yesterday in the Bronx neighborhood of Edenwald where police have been working to reduce gang activity.

However, major news outlets are now reporting that friendly fire was the cause.

According to the police, Mulkeen and his partner were in pursuit of a fleeing Williams when Mulkeen struggled with him on the ground.

In body-cam audio, Mulkeen can be heard yelling that Williams had a gun, which was true – however, his loaded gun was never fired.

Five shots were fired, however, and Mulkeen was shot three times.

Williams was also shot and killed.

Officer Mulkeen was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Sunday Night, Governor Cuomo emphasized the risks members of the NYPD make on a daily basis and urged New Yorkers to match their sacrifice with respect.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “He made the greatest sacrifice, he put his life on the line and he lost it in the service of the people of this city.”

Investigators say Williams was on probation through the year 2022 for a drug related arrest last year and that he had an extensive rap sheet including multiple arrests and a burglary conviction.

This marks the second friendly-fire death this year for the NYPD.

ABC News reports that there is still much to unravel in the situation.