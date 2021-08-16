This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on April 6, 2021, shows a person looking at the app for the New York State Excelsior Pass, which provides secure, digital proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, in front of a screen showing the New York skyline. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Starting Monday, New York City’s indoor venues are off-limits without proof of vaccination. The vaccine mandate is a push to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The citywide rule is the first of its kind in the nation. The plan is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key to NYC” plan, which requires vaccinations for all workers and customers at indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment venues.

“The only way to patronize these facilities will be if you were vaccinated at least one dose,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the plan will be phased in, and full enforcement will begin the week of Sept. 13.

Other cities are following New York’s lead. Next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require inoculation proof to enter many businesses.

To date, 58% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.