NYC schools may ban flavored milk, how it may greatly effect New York State farmers

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A potential ban on flavored milk has dairy farmers worried about its effects on them.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi joined dairy farmers and local elected officials at Cornell Cooperative Extension today to speak out against the banning of flavored milk, such as chocolate, in New York City Schools.

Brindisi says this proposal from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration would not only negatively impact children’s nutrition, but it would be a big blow to upstate dairy farmers who provide the milk for schools.



He says data shows that about 75 percent of kids choose flavored over regular milk at school and that kids who drink it consume more nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D and potassium.

“In other school districts, large ones like Los Angeles they’ve actually had to reverse the ban they had on flavored milk because they saw that milk consumption was going down. They recognized the importance of having those nutrients in children for their development. I think New York City should do the same thing because as long as the kids are getting the milk and getting those nutrients that’s the most important part of this,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi sent a letter endorsed by other New York congressional members to Mayor de Blasio highlighting the importance of having flavored milk in schools.