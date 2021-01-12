NY22 court battle to pause until later this week as campaigns prepare closing arguments for Jan. 22

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice hearing the case of the 22nd Congressional District race set the schedule of what the candidates can expect moving forward.

On Friday, virtual court will resume for the campaigns to argue what should happen with the more than 2,000 people who didn’t vote because their registration through the DMV was never processed by the Oneida County Board of Elections.

Closing arguments have been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22.

Last week, testimony continued about the more than 2,200 Oneida County voter applications that were submitted to the DMV on time but were not processed by Election Day.

During a review of contested ballots, it was found that those applications were handed in by the deadline by the DMV, but the county board never processed them on time.