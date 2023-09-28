ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State officials recently came together to recognize efforts to improve farm safety statewide.

The gathering came during National Farm Health and Safety Week, an annual tradition that highlights safety and workplace conditions on farms.

One effort that was highlighted was investments in safety programming over the last year, made possible in part by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, chair of Assembly Agriculture Committee.

While a 2021 study suggests a decline in agricultural related fatalities, officials emphasized how they must remain diligent in case the decline is a brief trend.

“Agriculture is more than just a multi-billion dollar industry, it nourishes every single household in New York State,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Ensuring health and safety on farms remains one of our top priorities, and we thank our many agricultural partners for helping us protect the workers in this vital industry.”

Specific programs highlighted include the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, providing bilingual programming to improve safety, and work done by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.