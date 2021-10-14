NY Skin and Vein holds charity ball

BINGHAMTON, NY – A company that specializes in naturally good looks and healthy legs is celebrating a milestone.

New York Skin and Vein is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a Charity Ball, tomorrow evening.

Every year, N-Y-S-V-C does a patient appreciation day, but it decided to do a gala for 20 years in service.

All proceeds from the event will go to RISE women’s shelter in Binghamton and Family Services Association in Oneonta.

Eric Dohner, Medical Director for N-Y-S-V-C says this event features 2 well-known Rat Pack Tribute Artists.

“It’s a full evening of cocktail hour, D’oeuvres, dinner, drinks, swag bags, comedy, music, you’ll get to hear from our sponsors,” says Dohner.

The event is being held at the Binghamton Club Ballroom, located on Front Street.

It starts at 6 and ends at 11.

Any tickets bought will be turned into ‘Dohner Dollars,” which can be used for any procedure or treatment and an extra 20% off on top of that as well.

Tickets are limited but visit NYSVC.com/gala to see if there are any left.