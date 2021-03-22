NY residents with qualifying comorbidities or underlying health conditions eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Cuomo has announced that people in New York State with qualifying comorbidities or underlying conditions can now get vaccinated at pharmacies.

Announced Sunday afternoon, New York residents with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can prove their eligibility to get vaccinated at a pharmacy with doctor’s letter, or medical information evidencing comorbidity, or signed certification.

It was also announced New Yorkers age 16 and older with the following conditions can be vaccinated as they’re at a higher risk of severe illness if COVID-19 is contracted:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

“New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state’s most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal. As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we’re able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers.” Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo (D)

Previously, only those ages 60 or older and teachers could get vaccinated at pharmacies.