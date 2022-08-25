ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and New York State Police released new training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit. The new rules take effect on September 1.

Applicants must receive at least 16 hours of live, in-person training from a licensed instructor. That course must also include two hours of live-fire training.

At the end, applicants must score 80 percent or better on a written exam and pass a shooting drill. Required topics include but are not limited to:

How to store a concealed gun;

How to interact with other people and police when carrying one;

And the list of sensitive places where guns aren’t allowed.

For applicants who have completed a firearm safety training course within five years prior to September 1, the licensing officer may give credit to satisfy the newest training requirements.

View the new minimum standards below: