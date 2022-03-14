ALBANY, NY – As the New York State budget deadline approaches, both the Senate and the Assembly have put forth their yearly one house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. News Channel 34’s Jamie DeLine tells us what this means for New Yorkers.

“Over all, the Senate and the Assembly is in the same place on pretty much everything,” says Speaker Carl Heastie.

The one-house budgets are similar because they increase spending for health care, education, and child care.

Neither the senate or the assembly include alcohol to-go, something the governor has been calling for.

Where they differ— suspending the New York State gas tax because of the rise in gas prices. It was included in the Senate proposal but not the Assembly’s. It’s something that Assembly Minority leader, Will Barclay, is advocating for.

In NYC, they aren’t worried about driving. They use public transportation. So it’s almost really an upstate issue unfortunately. But, I truly believe this will provide immediate relief to New Yorkers right now,” says Barclay.

When it comes to the Senate’s budget, Democratic Senator Jeremy Cooney says he’s very pleased with it and supports the inclusion of a gas tax suspension.

“I think it’s important that the Senate put it in the one house budget because it sends a message. This is a priority to New Yorkers, whether you live upstate or downstate and we are going to do something about it in this budget process,” says Cooney.

The budgets are about $15 billion more than what the governor proposed and both could pass as soon as tonight.



