ALBANY, NY – After reports of a leaked Supreme Court draft to strike down Roe v. Wade, New York State Lawmakers weighing in. Governor Hochul reminding everyone that abortion is legal here in New York and will remain so.

New York State’s abortion law is codified, which means would withstand the Supreme Court decision if Roe V. Wade were to be struck down.

“New York will protect women. We will protect womens’ rights. We will protect what we have and we will build on what we have,” says Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

In New York, it’s legal to have an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

After that, an abortion can take place if a person’s health is at risk or if the fetus will not survive. Stewart-Cousins says the leaked Supreme Court document is extremely troubling.

“As the erosion of rights that we have continue on a national basis, NY will know that NY will be a place where women, where families can depend on getting the health care they need and healthcare access that they need,” says Stewart-Cousins.

At the federal level, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are also against overturning Roe V. Wade.

However, House GOP leadership which includes New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik releasing a joint statement saying in part, “ House Republicans are Committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There’s nothing more special extraordinary and worth fighting for than the miracle of life.”